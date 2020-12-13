e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Jharkhand woman raped, three arrested: Police

Jharkhand woman raped, three arrested: Police

The incident happened in Ramkanda area in Garhwa district on December 9 when the victim was alone at home

india Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 16:47 IST
Vishal Sharma
Vishal Sharma
Garhwa, Hindustan Times
The police said that the accused had dismantled the thatched roof of the woman’s house to make an entry into her home when she was alone at night. They also shot the video of the rape and circulated it.
The police said that the accused had dismantled the thatched roof of the woman’s house to make an entry into her home when she was alone at night. They also shot the video of the rape and circulated it.(AP FILE)
         

A married woman has been allegedly raped by two of her relatives in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district, the police said on Sunday. The accused also shot the video of the act and circulated it. Three people have been arrested in this connection.

The incident happened in Ramkanda area in Garhwa district on December 9 when the victim was alone at home.Her husband and three children had gone to another village to attend some function. The matter came to light on Saturday when locals saw the video of the crime.

On getting information about the video, the local police also began inquiry and traced the woman as well as the accused involved. When the woman’s husband arrived home, she approached the police station and lodged a case against three named accused.

“We have arrested all three named accused and seized the mobile phone used for shooting the act. The phone had clips of the incident,” the Ranka sub divisional police officer (SDPO), Manoj Kumar Mahto, said on Sunday.

“Two of the three accused raped the woman and they were her chachera devar (brother-in-law from husband’s uncle’s side). One accused thrashed her badly and left,” the SDPO added.

The police said that the accused had dismantled the thatched roof of the woman’s house to make an entry into her home when she was alone at night.

The police on Saturday also sent the woman for medical examination and were preparing to get her statement recorded under section 164 of IPC as mandated by standard operating procedure for such cases.

tags
top news
Arvind Kejriwal says will fast in support of farmers tomorrow, urges AAP workers to do the same
Arvind Kejriwal says will fast in support of farmers tomorrow, urges AAP workers to do the same
Senior Punjab cop resigns to support protesting farmers
Senior Punjab cop resigns to support protesting farmers
LIVE| Uttarakhand farmers supporting new laws meet agriculture minister Tomar
LIVE| Uttarakhand farmers supporting new laws meet agriculture minister Tomar
3 terrorists trapped on Mughal Road in Jammu, encounter on
3 terrorists trapped on Mughal Road in Jammu, encounter on
India’s active Covid-19 cases falls to 3.62% of total cases: Govt
India’s active Covid-19 cases falls to 3.62% of total cases: Govt
How Covid-19 hijacks and damages lung cells? Scientists decode
How Covid-19 hijacks and damages lung cells? Scientists decode
100 people per session, mobile sites: Centre’s Covid-19 vaccine guidelines
100 people per session, mobile sites: Centre’s Covid-19 vaccine guidelines
PM Modi, Vice Prez & other ministers pay tribute to Parliament attack heroes
PM Modi, Vice Prez & other ministers pay tribute to Parliament attack heroes
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In