Jharkhand woman raped, three arrested: Police

india

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 16:47 IST

A married woman has been allegedly raped by two of her relatives in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district, the police said on Sunday. The accused also shot the video of the act and circulated it. Three people have been arrested in this connection.

The incident happened in Ramkanda area in Garhwa district on December 9 when the victim was alone at home.Her husband and three children had gone to another village to attend some function. The matter came to light on Saturday when locals saw the video of the crime.

On getting information about the video, the local police also began inquiry and traced the woman as well as the accused involved. When the woman’s husband arrived home, she approached the police station and lodged a case against three named accused.

“We have arrested all three named accused and seized the mobile phone used for shooting the act. The phone had clips of the incident,” the Ranka sub divisional police officer (SDPO), Manoj Kumar Mahto, said on Sunday.

“Two of the three accused raped the woman and they were her chachera devar (brother-in-law from husband’s uncle’s side). One accused thrashed her badly and left,” the SDPO added.

The police said that the accused had dismantled the thatched roof of the woman’s house to make an entry into her home when she was alone at night.

The police on Saturday also sent the woman for medical examination and were preparing to get her statement recorded under section 164 of IPC as mandated by standard operating procedure for such cases.