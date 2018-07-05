Jilted lover in Rajasthan chops off woman’s nose, kills her husband
india Updated: Jul 05, 2018 22:19 IST
Press Trust of India, Barmer
A jilted lover allegedly chopped off a woman’s nose and killed her husband with a sharp-edged weapon in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, following which he was arrested on Thursday, police said.
The woman, who was living with the accused for last two months, decided to return to her husband Kishnaram Jat, additional SP Rameshwar Lal Meghwal said.
Miffed over this, 30-year-old Jogaram Jat chopped off the woman’s nose and killed her husband on Wednesday night, he said.
The accused was arrested and the weapon used in the crime was seized, Meghwal said.
The woman was later referred to a hospital in Jodhpur for further treatment.