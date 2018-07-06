Jind youth who lost leg in mishap kills self after fiancee cancels marriage

A 25-year-old man in Jind’s Radhana village allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house on Thursday, the police said.

The deceased, identified as Virender Singh, had lost one of his legs in a road accident around two months ago, following which his fiancee called off their marriage.

The police said Virender was an ironworker and used to make and install iron gates in colonies and residences. He got engaged to a girl in Jind last year in December. However, around two months ago, while going for work, he met with an accident when the autorickshaw he was traveling in collided with another vehicle and turned upside down.

One of Virender’s legs was fractured in the accident and a rod had to be inserted in it.

“After the accident, he started limping while walking, due to which his fiancee refused to marry him. She called off the marriage one month ago. Since then, Virender had been depressed. His parents had been going to the girl’s house every other day to request them not to call off the marriage, but they did not agree,” investigation officer Mahender Singh said.

The police said Virender’s parents had gone to the girl’s house on Thursday as well, but came back disappointed once again. This left him upset and he hanged himself at his house. His family rushed him to hospital where doctors pronounced him brought dead.

“In their statement, the family said he was depressed due to cancellation of his marriage. We were ready to register a case, but they said they do not want to blame anyone,” Singh said. He said the body of the boy was handed over to his family after postmortem.