Jitin Prasada digs out 1998 resolution on population control to make a point

Former union minister and Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Wednesday once again came out in support of the population control measures in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s concern about the growth of India’s population.

In two tweets, Jitin Prasada also recalled the Pachmarhi conclave where Congress party’s resolution stressed on the need of population control and stabilisation.

“It’s time to sensitise and make India aware of the need for Population control/stabilisation. It has been the part of @INCIndia Panchmarhi shivir sakalp to work towards the goal of the two-child norm,” Prasada tweeted.

He also had a piece of advice for the party.

“To start with Congress workers should mobilise 10 families to adopt population control measures based on the two child norm,” Prasada said in another tweet with a hashtag of #nationalinterest.

Earlier on September 1, the former union minister had asked the government to bring in a law to check the rising population in the country.

“There should be a nationwide discussion on population control. A law should be made in this regard. If the country has to move forward, the population needs to be checked,” he had said.

The Prime Minister in his Independence Day speech had underlined the need to tackle the challenge of population explosion in the country and cautioned that if left unaddressed, it could pose problems for future generations.

“There is one issue I want to highlight today — population explosion. This can create many new crises for us, for our future generation, but it has to be recognised that there is a conscious class in our country, which understands this very well,” he had said.

The Prime Minister also said those who have adopted measures to limit the size of their families have served the nation in their own way.

With 1.3 billion people, India is the world’s second most populous country. The country’s population has increased from 361 million in 1951 to 1.2 billion in 2011. According to the latest United Nation’s population projection, India is expected to surpass China by 2024 and will have more than 1.6 billion people by 2050.

“It is high time to take concrete steps. I urge the government to bring in the required laws to check the rising population,” Prasada had said.

He also blamed population growth for slowing down the economy and increasing unemployment in the country. “One should not play politics over the issues of national interest,” the Congress leader said.

“Economy is sinking. Unemployment is rising. This has happened because the population is not controlled. From environment to water, almost every natural resource is under stress,” he said.

