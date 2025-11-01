‘Jitna jldi, utna laabh’: RSS general secretary Hosabale on ‘demographic imbalance,’ population policy

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Saturday urged the Union government to expedite the formulation of a national population policy to tackle what he termed a “demographic imbalance” in the country. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale addresses the media during the ongoing 3-day all-India executive meeting of RSS, in Jabalpur, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (PTI)

Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the RSS’s three-day all-India executive meeting in Jabalpur, Hosabale said that demographic imbalance was emerging due to multiple factors and called for urgent government intervention.

Hosabale listed three key factors that he believed were behind the alleged imbalance, “The demographic imbalance is occurring for three reasons... First are Bangladeshi and Pakistani infiltrators. Second is conversion... Third is the high progeny rate of some communities in particular.”

‘Jitni jaldi hogi, utna laabh’ He said that these issues must be addressed comprehensively. “All three issues need to be addressed. There are laws to prevent religious conversions, but efforts will also have to be made from a social perspective,” he said.

According to Hosabale, population control is primarily the government’s responsibility. “As I mentioned, in terms of population control, it is the government’s responsibility to implement a population policy. The government has spoken about this openly — in public meetings as well as in Parliament.

He stressed, “The sooner that population policy is implemented, the greater its benefits will be (Woh population policy jitni jaldi hogi, utna uska laabh hai)”.