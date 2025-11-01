‘Jitna jldi, utna laabh’: RSS general secretary Hosabale on ‘demographic imbalance,’ population policy

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Saturday urged the Union government to expedite the formulation of a national population policy to tackle what he termed a “demographic imbalance” in the country.
Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the RSS’s three-day all-India executive meeting in Jabalpur, Hosabale said that demographic imbalance was emerging due to multiple factors and called for urgent government intervention.
Hosabale listed three key factors that he believed were behind the alleged imbalance, “The demographic imbalance is occurring for three reasons... First are Bangladeshi and Pakistani infiltrators. Second is conversion... Third is the high progeny rate of some communities in particular.”
‘Jitni jaldi hogi, utna laabh’
He said that these issues must be addressed comprehensively. “All three issues need to be addressed. There are laws to prevent religious conversions, but efforts will also have to be made from a social perspective,” he said.
According to Hosabale, population control is primarily the government’s responsibility. “As I mentioned, in terms of population control, it is the government’s responsibility to implement a population policy. The government has spoken about this openly — in public meetings as well as in Parliament.
He stressed, “The sooner that population policy is implemented, the greater its benefits will be (Woh population policy jitni jaldi hogi, utna uska laabh hai)”.
Hosabale’s remarks come months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day speech, announced a high-powered mission to address demographic changes in India.
Similarly, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget speech in February 2024 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, had announced the formation of a high-level committee to deliberate on the challenges of “fast population growth and demographic changes.” However, there has been no official update yet on either initiative.
Responds to Kharge’s call for RSS ban
When asked about Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s recent statement that the RSS should be banned, Hosabale dismissed the demand, saying such actions cannot be based on personal opinions.
"There must be valid reasons to impose a ban," he said. "It cannot happen just because someone wishes so. If a leader says that an organisation working for the unity, security and culture of India should be banned, he must also state the reason," he added.
On Friday, Kharge had told reporters in Delhi, “It is my personal opinion, and I will say it openly, it should be done,” alleging that most law and order problems arise because of the BJP and RSS, reported PTI.
Hosabale, however, said those making such demands “should learn from past experiences,” asserting that the organisation’s work is focused on “the unity, security and culture of India.”