J&K: Another Lashkar terrorist gunned down in encounter in Baramulla

Another Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Fasil Hafeez Dar, a resident of Aripanthan village in Budgam was the second terrorist along with LeT commander Mohammad Yousuf Dar alias Kantroo to be eliminated by the forces.



Dar along with Kantroo was booked for the abduction and murder of army jawan Sameer Mallah, whose body was recovered on March 7. Malla, who was posted in Jammu with the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI), had taken leave and was visiting his family in Lokipora Budgam.



Fasil Hafeez Dar was also booked for the murder of a civilian Tagamul Dar in Budgam district on March 21, this a week after he had joined the terrorist outfit. He was also booked for the murder of special police officer (SPO) Mohammad Ishfaq Dar and his brother Umer Ahmed Dar in Budgam on March 26. The terrorists had opened fire on the cop and his sibling at the residence on the ill-fated evening. The cop succumbed to his injuries the same evening, while his brother died in the hospital a day later.



Fasil Dar's accomplice Kantroo was named in at least 14 FIRs for killing civilians and security personnel. He was on the hit list of security forces over his involvement in killings across the Kashmir valley.



Amid the Lashkar commander's killing, the Modi government has intensified its crackdown on terror. At least seven Pakistan-based terrorists have been designated under the UAPA since the two weeks. Sajjad Gul, Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo, Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar aka Latram, Arjumand Gulzar Jan aka Hamza Burhan, Ali Kashif Jan, Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir and Hafiz Talha Saeed have been banned by the government.

