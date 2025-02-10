J&K CM Omar Abdullah meets Amit Shah; discusses statehood, law and order issues

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday for a 30-minute discussion on the restoration of statehood and the law and order situation in the union territory. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during a meeting, in New Delhi. (X-@HMOIndia)

Following the revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre reorganised the region into two union territories—Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

During the meeting, Abdullah also briefed Shah on the recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir, including a suicide in Kathua and the shooting of a truck driver in Sopore after he failed to stop at a checkpoint.

After the incidents on February 4 and 5, the chief minister had said that such events “risk alienating the very people we need to support us on the path to full normalcy.”

“I have taken up these incidents with the Union Government & insisted that both incidents are inquired into in a time bound, transparent manner. The Government in J&K will also order its own inquiries,” Abdullah had said in a post on X.

During Monday's meeting, the chief minister is said to have emphasised the importance of involving the people of the union territory in decision-making and stressed that, as the elected representative, his government should play a key role in maintaining law and order, PTI quoted officials and saying.

The meeting took place a week after Shah chaired two consecutive meetings over two days, where the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir was thoroughly discussed.

“The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Shri @OmarAbdullah, called on Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah,” Shah's office wrote on 'X'.

Officials said Abdullah also briefed the home minister on the business rules, which are expected to be reviewed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Since the former state was reorganised into two Union Territories, law and order has been under the direct control of the central government.