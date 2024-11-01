J&K CM Omar Abdullah's heartfelt post after BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana passes away: 'Not sinking in'

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah shared a heartfelt tribute to his late friend and Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Devender Singh Rana who passed away on Thursday night. Omar Abdullah (right) with late politician Devender Singh Rana (left) in a photo from 2009.(X/Omar Abdullah)

In a post on social media platform X, Omar Abdullah expressed sadness, saying, “The terrible news from late last night isn’t really sinking in. I know the last few years have been marked by our differences Devender but I prefer to focus on the fun times we shared together, the excellent work we did together & the memories. You have been taken from us all too soon & will be missed”

Devender Singh Rana, once a close aide to Omar Abdullah, joined the BJP in October 2021 after a long association with the National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

“May your soul rest in peace now DSR. My heart goes out to your family as I struggle to find the words to convey my condolences to them,” Abdullah added in his message.

Condolences pour in for ‘voice of Jammu’

Rana, known for his influence in the Jammu region, recently won the Nagrota seat in the latest assembly election, defeating his opponent from JKNC by a significant margin. In 2014, he won the same seat under the NC banner despite the strong BJP “Modi wave”.

News of his passing led to an outpouring of condolences from across the political spectrum. Friends, party colleagues, and supporters gathered at his residence in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, to pay respects and support his grieving family.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina became emotional while reminiscing about Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Devender Singh Rana from Nagrota, stating that the entire region is mourning the loss of the BJP leader. He visited the home of the Nagrota MLA, who passed away the previous night.

Many political leaders have extended their condolences following the death of the senior BJP figure.