Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti is trailing from Bijbehara assembly seat by more than 1800 votes. Bijbehara remains a strong foothold of the PDP as the party has won this seat since 1998. (AFP photo)

In the initial counting (up to 9:50am), Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC) candidate Bhashir Ahmad Shah Veeri is leading by 1,847 votes.

With Mehbooba Mufti not contesting polls, daughter Iltija will be hoping to continue the winning legacy.

According to early trends (as on 9:50am) on the Election Commission of India (ECI), NC is ahead in 40 seats, BJP in 23 while Congress is ahead in 8.