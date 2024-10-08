J&K polls: Omar Abdullah leading in Ganderbal, Budgam

Former Jammu &Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah was on Tuesday morning leading in Ganderbal and Budgam, the two seats he is contesting in the Union territory elections, showed early trends released by the Election Commission. Election officers counting votes at a centre in Jammu on Tuesday. (AP)

The National Conference (NC) leader, speaking to reporters minutes after counting began, stressed that the outcome of the election would only be evident by afternoon.

“We have the hope that we will win. The decision has been made by the voters of Jammu and Kashmir, and we will get to know it by today afternoon,” Abdullah said in Srinagar.

However, he added: “There should be transparency. If people’s mandate is against BJP, they shouldn’t pull off any tricks,” he added.

The NC was leading on all seats of Srinagar district in the early counting.