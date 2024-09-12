 J&K elections: Agencies warn of attacks on forces, political leaders | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Sep 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
J&K elections: Agencies warn of attacks on forces, political leaders

ByNeeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
Sep 12, 2024 07:16 AM IST

The warning came as two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kathua district on Wednesday.

Central intelligence agencies have warned against possible terror attacks on security forces, road opening parties (ROPs), political leaders and party workers and non-locals in Jammu & Kashmir, in a bid to disrupt the upcoming assembly elections in the Union territory, officials aware of the details said on Wednesday.

“Three unidentified terrorists were recently spotted in the orchards of Mughal Pora village in Baramulla district. We have received inputs that they have been directed to carry out attacks on security forces, police establishments, ROPs, political leaders and their party workers and non-locals to disrupt the polling process in J&K,” an official said, seeking anonymity.

“We have received similar inputs about the possible presence of two terrorists in Tangdhar (in Kupwara) area. Search parties are working to locate them,” the official added.

The warning came as two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kathua district on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the top brass of police and paramilitary reviewed security arrangements in south Kashmir.

“The Naka parties (check-posts) and ROPs have been asked to be extra vigilant while human and tech intelligence apparatus is working round the clock to gather information on terror activities,” a second official said, also seeking anonymity.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 12, 2024
