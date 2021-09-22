J&K govt sacks 6 employees over ‘terror links’, 2 cops among those dismissed

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday sacked six of its employees for allegedly having terror links and working as over ground workers. Among those dismissed were two police constables.

According to available reports, the government initiated the steps after a designated committee in the Union territory mandated to scrutinise cases under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution recommended the removal of the six employees from government service over terror links.

This provision gives the government the power to sack employees without an inquiry if "the President or the Governor, as the case may be, is satisfied that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold such inquiry".

The order came days after the UT administration issued instructions on periodic character and antecedents verification of government employees.

According to instructions issued by the general administration department of J&K, every government employee is mandatorily required to maintain absolute integrity, honesty and allegiance to the Union of India and its Constitution and not do anything that is unbecoming of a government servant.

Last week, the UT administration also said government employees would not be issued a passport unless they got a vigilance clearance from their respective departments.

In July this year, the government had dismissed 11 of its employees, including sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and two from the police department, for allegedly working as overground workers for terrorist organisations, officials said on Saturday.

