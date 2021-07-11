11 Jammu-Kashmir govt employees sacked over ‘links’ to terrorist groups

The Jammu & Kashmir administration has dismissed 11 of its employees, including sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and two from the police department, for allegedly working as overground workers for terrorist organisations, officials said on Saturday.

The 11 employees, who have been dismissed, are from the Jammu Kashmir Police, the education, agriculture, skill development, power and health departments, and the Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS).

Among the employees, four are residents of Anantnag, three from Budgam, and one each from Baramulla, Srinagar, Pulwama and Kupwara districts, the officials said.

These employees were dismissed under Article 311 of the Indian Constitution, under which no inquiry is held and dismissed employees can only approach a high court for relief.

The officials said that the designated committee for such cases recommended the dismissal of three and eight employees, respectively, from government service.

Syed Ahmad Shakeel and Shahid Yousuf, who are sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief and one of the most wanted terrorists, Salahuddin, were also dismissed from service for allegedly being involved in terror funding, the officials said. One of them was working with SKIMS and the other, was in the education department, they said.

The National Investigation Agency has tracked terror funding trails of both the persons. They were involved in raising, receiving, collecting and transferring funds through Hawala (non-banking) transactions for terror activities of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen, the officials said.

The three officials recommended for dismissal in the second meeting of the committee, included an orderly of the ITI in Kupwara, who was an over ground worker (OGW) of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, they said.

Besides him, there were two teachers from Anantnag in South Kashmir who were found involved in anti-national activities, including participating, supporting and propagating secessionist ideology of the Jamat-Islami (JeI) and Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM), they said.

The eight government employees recommended for dismissal included two constables of the J&K Police who provided inside information and logistical support to terrorists, the officials said.

