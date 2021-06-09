J&K: Gupkar Alliance leaders to meet at Mufti’s residence today

An alliance formed last year to fight for the restoration of Jammu & Kashmir’s special status is due to hold a meeting for the first time since December at former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s residence at 5 pm on Wednesday.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was among those expected to attend the meeting of the People’s Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD). “...there is a meeting of PAGD today (Wednesday) and leaders of all the PAGD constituents have been invited,” said Suhail Bukhari, a spokesperson for Mufti’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also Read | With 11 deaths, J&K registers lowest daily fatality count in 47 days

The agenda of the meeting was not immediately clear, but it comes in the backdrop of speculation following the arrival of additional companies of paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force in Kashmir. Officials have clarified the troops were on poll duty in West Bengal and have now returned.

The PAGD held meetings in Jammu, Kashmir, and Kargil last year and participated in the District Development Council (DDC) polls. It won 110 out of the 280 DDC seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party won 75.

The People’s Conference of former minister Sajad Lone has since quit the alliance.

Jammu & Kashmir was stripped of its semi-autonomous status in August 2019 and split into two Union Territories.