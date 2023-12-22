close_game
News / India News / J&K: NIA takes over probe into Kokernag encounter

J&K: NIA takes over probe into Kokernag encounter

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Dec 22, 2023 06:36 AM IST

A colonel, a major , a soldier from the Indian Army and a deputy superintendent of J&K Police along with two terrorists were killed in the encounter

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe in connection with the encounter case that took place in September earlier this year in Kokernag town of Jammu and Kashmir during which a colonel, a major , a soldier from the Indian Army and a deputy superintendent of J&K Police along with two terrorists were killed, officers familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

NIA takes over probe in connection with the encounter case that took place in Spetember in Kokernag town of J&K. (HT Archives)

The NIA took over the investigation based on an order from the ministry of home affairs earlier this week, said the officers.

Earlier on September 12, the army and the police had launched a joint operation after receiving inputs about terrorist movement in Gadole forest of Kokernag in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The encounter which lasted for seven daysresulted in six deaths.During the operation, the Indian Army lost 19 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) Commanding Officer Col Manpreet Singh, company commander Major Ashish Dhonchak, DSP Humayun Bhat and trooper Pardeep Singh, according to officials. Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Uzair Khan and an unidentified terrorist were also killed during the encounter.

After the encounter, the J&K police had registered a case under the sections 302 and 307 of the IPC; 7, 25, 27 of Arms Act and sections 16, 18, 19, 20, 23, 38 and 39 of UAPA at Kokernag police station. Later, the Union ministry directed the NIA to investigate this case.

“Yes we have taken up investigation of the Kokernag encounter case,” said an officer of NIA, on the condition of anonymity.

This is the second case in Kashmir handed over to NIA in December. Earlier, the NIA was handed over the case of inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani who was in October shot outside his house in Srinagar while playing cricket and succumbed to his injuries 40 days later.

