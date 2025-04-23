J&K Police announces 20 lakh reward for information on Pahalgam attackers

Anantnag Police has announced a cash reward of ₹20 lakh for any information leading to the neutralisation of the terrorists responsible for Pahalgam terror attack. Security vehicles stationed during a cordon and search operation after a gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces, in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (PTI)

The police have said that the identities of the attackers will be kept confidential. They have also shared the contact numbers of the Senior Superintendent of Police and the Anantnag Police Control Room.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday during his visit to the attack site at Baisaran near Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, declared that the nation will never bow to terrorism and vowed that those behind the heinous act will be brought to justice.

Arriving by helicopter, Shah was briefed by security officials on the sequence of events and the suspected infiltration routes used by the terrorists to reach the tourist hotspot, nestled amid dense pine forests.

He later visited the injured at Anantnag hospital and met with the families of the victims.

After laying wreaths on the bodies of the victims, Shah said on X: "Bharat will not bend to terror. The culprits of this dastardly terror attack will not be spared."

A day after terrorists claimed the lives of at least 26 people, most of them tourists, outrage swept across the country. Widespread condemnation followed, with protests erupting in several regions, including Jammu and Kashmir, where a bandh was observed in solidarity with the victims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and took stock of the situation. Shah briefed the meeting after his visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was also attended by defence minister Rajnath Singh and external affairs minister S Jaishankar, besides national security advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other officials.

Delivering the annual Arjan Singh Memorial Lecture, Rajnath Singh said that a befitting response will be delivered, emphasising that India will not only hunt down the perpetrators of the attack but also expose those “sitting behind the scenes” who orchestrated the heinous act on Indian soil.

With PTI inputs