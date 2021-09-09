Home / India News / J&K Police seize laptop, phones of 4 journalists
People familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity that the raids were part of investigation into a blog post that allegedly instigates people against the country. (Representational image)
People familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity that the raids were part of investigation into a blog post that allegedly instigates people against the country. (Representational image)
india news

J&K Police seize laptop, phones of 4 journalists

The journalists in J&K were taken to Kothibagh police station, where their laptops and mobile phones were seized for technical evaluation before being released, the officials said.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 12:38 AM IST

The Jammu & Kashmir Police on Wednesday seized laptops and mobile phones of four journalists, following raids at their respective houses here, officials familiar with the matter said.

Raids were conducted at the residences of Showkat Motta, former editor-in-chief of a weekly magazine, Hilal Mir, who is working for a Turkish media outlet, freelance reporter Azhar Qadri Shah Abbas, and a reporter who has been associated with several local publications, the officials said.

The journalists were later taken to Kothibagh police station, where their laptops and mobile phones were seized for technical evaluation before being released, the officials said.

People familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity that the raids were part of investigation into a blog post that allegedly instigates people against the country.

Condemning the police action, Reporters Sans Frontières tweeted: “@RSF_inter firmly condemns as crude intimidation this morning’s police raids at the residence of 4 journalists .”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.