J&K: Rahul Bhat's killer among 3 LeT terrorists eliminated in Budgam encounter

A top terrorist of the Lashkat–Taiba (LeT) who was involved in the murder of two Kashmiri Pandits was among the three killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday.

Police said security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation at Waterhail in the Khansahib area of the district following inputs about the presence of terrorists there. The search turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire.

Lateef Rather, who had murdered Kashmiri Pandit government employee Rahul Bhat and television artist Amreen Bhat, was killed in the encounter. Rather was involved in several terror crime cases, including several civilian killings and atrocities, Kashmir ADGP Vijay Kumar said.

Earlier, Kumar had tweeted, "All the three hiding LeT #terrorists #neutralised. Bodies being retrieved from the site, identification yet to be ascertained. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered. A big success for us (sic)," he wrote.

