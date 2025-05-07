J&K schools closed, university exams cancelled after India strikes terror targets in Pakistan, PoK

Following India's pre-dawn strikes on terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, all schools and colleges in five border districts of Jammu will remain shut on Wednesday. Students rehearse a mock drill exercise at a school following the MHA's order for nationwide mock drills on May 7, in Jammu on Tuesday.(ANI)

The missile strikes targeted nine locations, including Jaish-e-Mohammed’s base in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s facility in Muridke, as part of India’s retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

“In view of the prevailing situation, all schools, colleges and educational institutions in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch will remain closed today,” Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said on X.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said that considering the present situation, educational institutions, schools, and colleges in Baramulla, Kupwara, and Gurez will remain closed for today.

The University of Kashmir also announced the cancellation of exams today due to the prevailing situation.

13th night of firing along Line of Control

Officials reported that three civilians were killed in indiscriminate firing and shelling by the Pakistan military across the Line of Control and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday night.

One of the victims was a woman whose house was struck by a mortar shell in the Mankote area of Poonch district; her 13-year-old daughter sustained injuries in the attack.

Nine other civilians were also injured across various sectors of Poonch due to heavy shelling by Pakistan. All of them are reported to be in stable condition.

This marked the 13th consecutive night of unprovoked firing along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir, as tensions remain high following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people, most of them tourists.

Ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) had been rare since India and Pakistan renewed their ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021.

However, since the night of April 24, just hours after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistani troops have launched a series of unprovoked firing incidents along the LoC, beginning in the Kashmir Valley.

What started as small arms fire at several posts in Kupwara and Baramulla districts of north Kashmir quickly escalated, with Pakistan extending its ceasefire breaches to the Poonch sector and later to the Akhnoor sector in the Jammu region.

With PTI inputs