J&K to overhaul security in all 14 prisons

Senior officials in J&K aware of the matter said that the review of both prison management and security infrastructure is underway due to the recent Delhi blast case and involvement of a terror module with links to several J&K residents.

“The review is happening at different levels starting from prison security to the loading of prisoners. Pakistan nationals who are inside the jail will be kept separate from the local prisoners. This is to ensure that other prisoners are not radicalised. The current place of lodging of each prisoner, whom we consider could radicalise others,will also be reviewed ,” an officer, who asked not to be named, said, adding that there are at least 18 Pakistan citizens across the jails in the union territory.

Across the 14 jails, there are nearly 6000 prisoners. Following the April 22 Pahalgam attack, the authorities have conducted multiple mock drills inside the jails, especially the Central jails in Srinagar and Jammu,which have the most number of convicts and undertrials. Of the 6000 prisoners, at least 1780 are lodged in the two jails. The mock drills have been held by simulating a lone wolf terror attack and a high intensity blast to plan a prison escape.Across the 14 jails, There are at least 900 prisoners booked in terror cases across the jails along with dozens involved in Explosive Act cases.

While checking critical gaps in the prison infrastructure for each jail - two Central and 12 district jails apart from other sub jails - the authorities are also revisiting the de radicalisation courses in the jails.

“The review will cover the efficacy of the deradicalisation courses or measures that are in place. This is the first of its kind major review, conducted on the directions of the union home ministry. If need be, the prisoners may even be shifted from J&K. This will depend on the reports once the review is complete,” the officer said.