J&K top cop reveals Pakistan's 'new game' to smuggle weapons, drugs

Published on Oct 31, 2022 07:42 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh addressing the mediapersons in Srinagar said that the "nefarious designs" of Pakistan are not hidden from anybody.

J&K DGP said Pakistan is now trying to send ammunition and narcotics through drones. (Representational Image)(ANI)
ANI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh has asserted that Pakistan has now started a "new game" of smuggling weapons and narcotics through drones.

Addressing the mediapersons in Srinagar on Monday, DGP Dilbagh Singh said that the "nefarious designs" of Pakistan are not hidden from anybody.

"Pakistan's nefarious designs are not hidden from anybody. In the past few years, they have started playing a new game of using drones to smuggle weapons, narcotics and improvised explosive devices (IED)," DGP Dilbagh Singh said, adding that these are attempts of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit in collaboration with Pakistani agencies.

He further said that the force always counters the drones that neighbouring Pakistan tries to send to Indian territory.

He said, "Pakistan is now trying to send ammunition and narcotics through drones but we always counter them and last night one more drone was shot down in the Jammu area. Pakistan is continuously trying to disturb the peace in J-K but our mechanism to counter Pakistan is strong."

The J-K police informed that local villagers in the Samba sector had reported sighting a suspected drone-type object near the International Border, following which the police carried out a search operation.

Earlier on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the police arrested two persons in connection with the drone drop consignment in the general area of the Union Territory's Baspur Bangla RS Pura area.

His remarks came while marking his presence at a J-K Police parade held at the police complex on the occasion of National Unity Day.

"The National Unity Day is being celebrated in different parts of the country today. Everybody (police personnel) has pledged to uphold the unity of the country and contribute to its internal security," the DGP said at the police complex in Zewar.

Since 2014, the birthday of the 'Iron Man of India' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is celebrated as National Unity Day to celebrate his efforts and contributions in convincing several princely states to align with the Indian Union.

Story Saved
