J&K: Two militants surrender during encounter in Kulgam after parents’ plea

Two militants on Wednesday surrendered during an encounter in south Kashmir on pleas of their family members who were brought to the encounter spot by the forces during the night.

The recently recruited module of Lashkar comprising Nadeem Abbas Bhat of Reshipura, Qaimoh and Kafeel Mir of Mirpura, Qaimoh, surrendered during an operation at Hadigam village in Kulgam district.

“Based on specific input from police about the presence of unidentified terrorists in the general area of village Hadigam, Kulgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the army and police on Tuesday at 11:30pm,” defense spokesman, Colonel Imron Masuvi said.

Also Read: 4 militants arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

Giving further details about the operation, Masuvi said that cordon was laid by 1:00am on Wednesday.

“Search of the suspected houses commenced at 2:30am, during which the terrorists opened fire on the forces from inside the house. At the same time, it was ascertained that both terrorists were newly recruited local youth and their families were desperate to get them back into the mainstream”, the official said.

The army spokesman said the forces showed restraint and did not engage the terrorists. “Terrorists were kept contained in the house with utmost restraint displayed by the army and police. The families of both terrorists were brought to the encounter site to appeal for their surrender. Repeated surrender appeals were made by the parents and security forces till morning. Both terrorists finally surrendered by laying down their arms in the morning. They were subsequently handed over to the police. Warlike stores were also recovered from their possession,” the spokesman said.

He said that the youths were brainwashed and tasked to carry out anti-national activities and killings at the behest of LeT.

“Security rorces remain committed to encourage and facilitate the return of misguided youth from the path of terrorism.”

Several videos in which family members and security officials requesting youths to surrender are going viral on social media.

In one of the videos, Nadeem’s using public address system made several appeals to his son asking him to surrender.

“Nadeem, I am your mother, if you have done something wrong, I will seek pardon from the officers. SSP and CO who are here with us are asking you to come out and surrender,” said the mother.

Similar pleas were made by his father and parents of another militant as well.

Former J&K chief minister and PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti thanked the security forces for extended support to families of youth.

“Two lives saved thanks to the efforts of their families & the support extended by security forces. These kind of efforts must be continued so that youngsters who join militancy are given a second chance to live their lives,” tweeted Mehbooba Mufti.