J&K L-G asks visiting tourists to be UT’s goodwill ambassadors

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has asked tourists to the Union Territory to become its goodwill ambassadors. Sinha made the request while visiting Dal Lake on Tuesday evening where he interacted with many tourists from different parts of the country.

Asking them about their experiences during their stay here, Sinha said, “Be goodwill ambassadors of Jammu & Kashmir and carry the message to your respective areas that J&K is an ideal and safe tourist destination.”

He also assured the tourists a safe and pleasant visit and added that the tourism department, the local community, and other stakeholders were collectively making the environment tourist-friendly.

“From eco-tourism to winter sports, from pilgrimage to adventure tourism, J&K offers a host of attractions to tourists to experience the scenic beauty, warm hospitality, rich culture and heritage of the Union Territory,” Sinha said.

The government also opened Sonmarg, which falls in Ganderbal district, for tourists.

Kashmir’s tourism director, G N Itoo, along with district development commissioner (DDC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza, visited tourist resort Doodhpathri, to review the preparedness for upcoming tourist season.

He also convened a meeting to review the status of implementation of Draft Master Plan for beautification and facelift of beautiful tourist resort.