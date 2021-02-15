IND USA
JMM preps for polls in neighbouring Bengal, wants to contest 25 to 30 seats

  • The JMM is eyeing to contest 25 to 30 seats in Bengal in the upcoming assembly polls. The JMM had contested 22 assembly seats in the 2016 state polls in West Bengal.
By Gautam Mazumdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:09 AM IST

With poll dates for the assembly election in West Bengal likely to be announced soon, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has stepped up preparations to field candidates in the neighbouring state.

On Sunday, the West Bengal state committee of the regional party of Jharkhand met at Sildah to chalk out poll strategies. West Bengal assembly poll in-charge of JMM Supriyo Bhattacharya and general secretary Bittu Murmu along with party legislators from Jharkhand Ramdas Soren, Sabita Mahto and Samir Mahanty attended the meeting.

This was the first state committee meeting after JMM working president Hemant Soren launched the party’s poll campaign from Jhargram on January 28.

The JMM is eyeing to contest 25 to 30 seats in Bengal. On Sunday, the state committee chipped in for about 40 seats, said Pradesh committee general secretary Bittu Murmu. He did not disclose the seats identified, however. The JMM had contested 22 assembly seats in the 2016 state polls in West Bengal.

He said the party leaders discussed local issues. The top priority of contesting the assembly polls is to stop the wheels of the BJP juggernaut that is on a roll, he said.

Sharing details, JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya said directives were given to form booth committees and fringe organizations having local appeal. The party is also keen on roping in former MLA Chunibala Hansdah's daughter Birbaha Hansdah and to field her as party candidate from Binpur assembly seat.

The JMM, however, was silent on any alliance. “Till date there is has not been any talk of an alliance,” said Murmu. Bhattacharya however said, “Talks are on with some political parties, we will disclose it after the poll notification.”

The JMM has put on hold the announcement regarding the proposed rally in Raghunathpur in Purulia district. Hemant Soren is likely to attend the rally.

According to JMM leaders, the party is yet to finalize the dates in view of the forthcoming budget session of Jharkhand assembly beginning February 26. It would be announced next week, they said. The JMM is also planning to hold rallies in Jalpaiguri, Siliguri and Alipurduar in north Bengal, apart from Birbhum, Bankura and Medinipur.


