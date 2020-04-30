JNU, IGNOU, hotel management form submission dates extended

india

The dates for submission of online applications for various important entrance examinations including for Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and the National Council for Hotel Management for the year 2020 have been extended by the National Testing Agency on Thursday.

A public notice released by the authority said the last day for online submission of the form for National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM) JEE 2020 was being extended to 15th May, 2020 from 1st of March, 2020.

Similarly the forms for IGNOU’s admission test for academic session beginning 2020 could now be submitted online till 15th of May, 2020 along with the forms for the examination to enter the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) 2020.

The testing agency also extended the date for the online submission of forms for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) to 15th May 2020, while the last date of submission of forms for the entrance to All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test was extended to 5th June, 2020.

All the above extensions have been done keeping in mind the difficulties being faced by students and parents in the online submission of forms along with the application fee, said the release.

All the above applications can be submitted till 4 pm on the last dates mentioned but the submission of fee has to take place before 11:50 pm on the last date.

The fee, the notice says, can be paid online through credit/debit card/ netbanking/UPI and PAYTM.

It also advises students/examinees to visit websites dedicated to each of these examinations for a detailed schedule carrying revised dates for downloading admit cards after an assessment of the situation is done on 15th of May.

