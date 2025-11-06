JNUSU election counting shows tight contest between Left Unity and ABVP

Vote counting for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections on Thursday showed a neck-and-neck contest between the Left Unity and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) across the four central panel posts. Guards check students as security gears up for JNU Student's Union elections, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

The contest, widely regarded as a reflection of ideological divides on campus, is primarily between Left Unity, comprising the All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI), and Democratic Students' Federation (DSF), and the ABVP.

According to AISA representatives at the counting booths on Thursday, after 4,340 votes were counted, Left Unity's Aditi Mishra is leading the presidential race with 1,375 votes.

She is followed by ABVP's Vikas Patel, who has 1,192 votes, and Shinde Vijayalakshmi of the Progressive Students' Association (PSA), who has 915 votes, PTI reported.

For the vice-president post, Left Unity candidate K Gopika Babu has maintained a strong lead with 2,146 votes, while ABVP's Tanya Kumari trails with 1,437, the report added.

In the general secretary contest, ABVP's Rajeshwar Kant Dubey has secured 1,496 votes, narrowly ahead of Left Unity's Sunil Yadav, who has 1,367.

The joint secretary race remains a close contest too, with Left Unity's Danish Ali receiving 1,447 votes and ABVP's Anuj Damara slightly ahead at 1,494.

According to sources, around 1,500 votes are yet to be counted, with final results expected later in the day.

Also Read | JNUSU polls see voter turnout of 67 pc; results on Nov 6 Clean sweep for ABVP in declared councillor seats Earlier, ABVP stated that it had won 14 of the 26 declared councillor seats, claiming a "clean sweep" in three schools.

The JNUSU polls, held on Tuesday, saw a 67 per cent turnout, slightly down from 70 per cent last year.

The elections witnessed an all-in participation in the campus, with students beating drums, raising slogans, and queuing at booths across the campus.