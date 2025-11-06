JNUSU election counting shows tight contest between Left Unity and ABVP

Vote counting for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections on Thursday showed a neck-and-neck contest between the Left Unity and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) across the four central panel posts.
The contest, widely regarded as a reflection of ideological divides on campus, is primarily between Left Unity, comprising the All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI), and Democratic Students' Federation (DSF), and the ABVP.
According to AISA representatives at the counting booths on Thursday, after 4,340 votes were counted, Left Unity's Aditi Mishra is leading the presidential race with 1,375 votes.
She is followed by ABVP's Vikas Patel, who has 1,192 votes, and Shinde Vijayalakshmi of the Progressive Students' Association (PSA), who has 915 votes, PTI reported.
For the vice-president post, Left Unity candidate K Gopika Babu has maintained a strong lead with 2,146 votes, while ABVP's Tanya Kumari trails with 1,437, the report added.
In the general secretary contest, ABVP's Rajeshwar Kant Dubey has secured 1,496 votes, narrowly ahead of Left Unity's Sunil Yadav, who has 1,367.
The joint secretary race remains a close contest too, with Left Unity's Danish Ali receiving 1,447 votes and ABVP's Anuj Damara slightly ahead at 1,494.
According to sources, around 1,500 votes are yet to be counted, with final results expected later in the day.