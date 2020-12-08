Jobless for 9 months, over 8,000 Tripura teachers go on indefinite protest

india

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 00:21 IST

Nine months after losing jobs, over 8,000 terminated school teachers of Tripura started an indefinite sit-in protest demanding the state government to provide a permanent solution to their crises.

The teachers formed a joint forum comprising three separate organizations - Justice for 10323, Amra 10323 and All Tripura Ad Hoc Teachers’ Association - to protest in Agartala since morning.

They claimed that they met chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb in September this year and were assured of a permanent solution.

“We didn’t get any response since the chief minister assured us of giving a permanent solution. We are without our jobs for last nine months and are facing difficulties to meet our domestic expenses. So, we are protesting for an indefinite period till we are given permanent jobs and die-harness jobs to families of the deceased terminated teachers,” said Dalia Das, a member of the joint forum.

Before their meeting, the state cabinet approved age-relaxation for these teachers to provide them opportunity for applying in 9,700 group C non-technical posts which would be notified in a phased manner. The age relaxation would be in force till March 31, 2023.

The Tripura High Court terminated a total of 10,323 school teachers due to their faulty recruitment process in 2014. These teachers were appointed in postgraduate, graduate and undergraduate posts in different phases since 2010.

Challenging the order, the sacked teachers and the erstwhile Left Front government filed Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court and the apex Court upheld the High Court’s order in 2017.

Of the total 10,323 teachers, over 8,000 were reappointed on an ad-hoc basis, the tenure of which expired on March 31 this year. The rest got themselves placed in different positions in government departments. After their termination, they held protests in different phases.