Joe Biden offers full-throated support to India against China, Pakistan

Joe Biden will support reforming the temporary visa system for high-skill — H-1Bs — to protect wages and workers and then their numbers.

india Updated: Aug 15, 2020 21:40 IST
Yashwant Raj
Yashwant Raj
Hindustan Times, Washington
Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden meets with supporters.
Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden meets with supporters. (AP File Photo )
         

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, will work with India in the Indo-Pacific to ensure no country, including China, “is able to threaten its neighbors with impunity” and will have “no tolerance” for cross-border terrorism in South Asia, if elected president, his campaign said in an expansive agenda released Friday for bilateral relations with India and the welfare of Indian Americans.

A Biden administration also will place a “high priority” on bolstering ties with India, continue to strengthen India’s defense capabilities and bring the United States back into the Paris climate to work with India again to combat climate change, according to the agenda.

Biden will “preserve family unification as a core principle of our immigration system”, increase the number of visas offered for permanent, work-based immigration — Green Cards, overturning the Trump administration’s switch to a merit-based system.

His administration will also exempt from any cap recent graduates of PhD programs in STEM fields, eliminate country limit on Green Cards, which has created a 100-year-long backlog for Indias. He will support reforming the temporary visa system for high-skill — H-1Bs — to protect wages and workers and then their numbers.

