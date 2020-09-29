e-paper
Join NDA, may get 'big' post: Union minister Athawale appeals to Sharad Pawar

Join NDA, may get ‘big’ post: Union minister Athawale appeals to Sharad Pawar

Athawale said the Shiv Sena should again join hands with the BJP but if that doesn’t happen, Pawar should join the NDA for the development of Maharashtra.

india Updated: Sep 29, 2020 08:56 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
Mumbai
Union minister Ramdas Athawale addressing media after meeting actor Kangana Ranaut earlier this month (Photo by Satish Bate/ HT PHOTO)
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday said that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar may get a “big post” in the future if he joins the NDA and said there is “no advantage” in staying with Shiv Sena.

“Shiv Sena should again join hands with BJP. If Shiv Sena doesn’t come with us, I appeal to (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar to join NDA for development for the state. He may get a big post in the future. There is no advantage in staying with Shiv Sena,” Athawale said at a press conference here.

In 2019 Assembly polls, the BJP had emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in the last Maharashtra Assembly polls while the Shiv Sena got 56 seats in the 288-member state Assembly.

However, Shiv Sena later went ahead with Congress and the NCP to form the government in the state. (ANI)

