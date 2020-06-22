e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 22, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Joint statement unlikely after RIC virtual meeting

Joint statement unlikely after RIC virtual meeting

External affairs minister S Jaishankar will join his counterparts from Russia and China — Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi — for the virtual meeting.

india Updated: Jun 23, 2020 00:13 IST
Rezaul H Laskar
Rezaul H Laskar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India had been reluctant to join the RIC meeting following the June 15 violent face-off between Indian and Chinese border troops at Galwan Valley that left 20 soldiers dead.
India had been reluctant to join the RIC meeting following the June 15 violent face-off between Indian and Chinese border troops at Galwan Valley that left 20 soldiers dead. (File photo)
         

A joint statement is not expected to be issued after the virtual meeting of the foreign ministers of the Russia-India-China (RIC) grouping on June 23, being held under the shadow of the India-China border standoff, people familiar with developments said on Monday.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar will join his counterparts from Russia and China — Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi — for the virtual meeting.

The people cited above, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the three sides in the RIC grouping were unable to reach agreement on a draft of the statement as there were differences over a few paragraphs. Further details couldn’t immediately be ascertained.

India had been reluctant to join the RIC meeting following the June 15 violent face-off between Indian and Chinese border troops at Galwan Valley that left 20 soldiers dead. However, it agreed to do so after a push from Russia, a key strategic ally and military hardware supplier for India.

Both Indian and Russian officials have insisted that the June 23 virtual meeting is a trilateral affair — meaning bilateral issues such as the India-China border standoff won’t be on the agenda.

The external affairs ministry has said the RIC meet will focus on the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, and cooperation within the grouping to tackle challenges to financial stability and global security.

tags
top news
2 Indian mission staffers detained by Pakistani agencies return via Wagah
2 Indian mission staffers detained by Pakistani agencies return via Wagah
Chinese commanding officer among several killed along LAC in Galwan clash
Chinese commanding officer among several killed along LAC in Galwan clash
Global coronavirus cases top 9 million; outbreak surges in Brazil, India
Global coronavirus cases top 9 million; outbreak surges in Brazil, India
Rishi Sunak appoints Indian-origin CEO as UK financial watchdog
Rishi Sunak appoints Indian-origin CEO as UK financial watchdog
WHO calls to ramp up dexamethasone production for Covid-19 patients
WHO calls to ramp up dexamethasone production for Covid-19 patients
Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, urges Centre to extend free food grains for 3 months more
Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, urges Centre to extend free food grains for 3 months more
Joint statement unlikely after RIC virtual meeting
Joint statement unlikely after RIC virtual meeting
Watch: Baloch activists hold protest against China & Pakistan
Watch: Baloch activists hold protest against China & Pakistan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 HotspotsIndia- China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In