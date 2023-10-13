News / India News / Jolt for NewsClick founder, HR head in Delhi HC over police remand in UAPA case

ByManjiri Chitre
Oct 13, 2023 01:35 PM IST

Delhi HC on Friday dismissed NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and human resource head Amit Chakraborty’s plea challenging their arrest and police remand.

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and human resource head Amit Chakraborty’s plea challenging their arrest by Delhi police and the trial court’s order to remand them for seven days in police custody. Justice Tushar Rao Gedela while dismissing the plea said that the court “does not find any merit in either of the petitions”.

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha (PTI)
