‘They urinated in my mouth’: UP journalist beaten up by railway cops

Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel thrashed a journalist who was covering a train derailment near Dhimanpura in the early hours of Wednesday.

GRP personnel who were present on the spot, abused, kicked and beat up Amit Sharma of News 24. They snatched his camera.

The journalist said that the cops refused to listen to him and continued to thrash him.

“I was locked up, stripped and they urinated upon right into my mouth,” Sharma said.

#WATCH Shamli: GRP personnel thrash a journalist who was covering the goods train derailment near Dhimanpura tonight.

Several scribes rushed to the police station on learning about the incident and put the video footage of cops beating up Amit Sharma on the social media. The journalists also contacted senior officials at the police headquarters.

Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar and GRP constable Sunil Kumar have been suspended and a probe has been ordered into the incident.

The journalist was later released.

Shamli’s Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Pandey said that the senior officials had been apprised of the incident which was “unfortunate” and strict action would be taken against the accused.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 11:03 IST