BJP President JP Nadda to address mega rally in South Tripura's Santirbazar on Saturday

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda arrived in Tripura on Friday night, and will hold a public rally at Shantirbazar, South Tripura, on Saturday. BJP national president JP Nadda (PTI)

The BJP chief arrived at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala on Friday night. He was received by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and several other party leaders.

Nadda is scheduled to hold a public rally at Shantirbazar in South Tripura, today, the party leaders said.

"The public rally is being organised in the commemoration of 9 years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre," they said.

Earlier on Thursday, JP Nadda held a virtual meeting with the party's MPs to review the 'Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan', informed sources.

The meeting lasted for approximately an hour, during which the party president expressed his dissatisfaction with the inactivity of certain MPs.

According to sources, Nadda expressed his displeasure directly to these MPs, stating that many individuals are showing a lack of interest in the programs organized by the party.

The BJP president also encouraged them to utilize the remaining time effectively and bring the welfare initiatives of the Modi government to the people.

Notably, upon the completion of nine years of the Modi government at the centre, the BJP has decided to organize a nationwide 'Maha Sampark Abhiyan' (Grand Outreach Campaign) from May 30-June 30.

This campaign aims to inform the public about the achievements of several welfare schemes and development projects initiated by the Narendra Modi government.