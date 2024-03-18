JSW Group's Sajjan Jindal gets police clean chit in rape case

Industrialist Sajjan Jindal, against whom a complaint of rape was lodged in December last year, was ‘framed' by the complainant, the Mumbai Police has declared in its closure report, giving clean chit to the JSW Group chairman and MD, India Today has reported. Managing Director of JSW Steel Sajjan Jindal.

The closure report was submitted in the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court on March 16, the publication added.

What does closure report say?

The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Police, which was tasked with investigating the case, found that Jindal did not go to the hotel on the day of the alleged incident. For this, investigators collected testimony from witnesses at the hotel.

The investigators also noted the gap of nearly two years between the alleged incident (January 2022) and the registration of the FIR (December 2023). Additionally, the woman failed to produce evidence despite promising in the FIR, and did not record her statement in spite of the police repeatedly writing to the court.

Finally, based on the testimony of witnesses, and evidence collected during the probe, the police concluded that there was no ‘wrongdoing’ with her. Accordingly, the metropolitan court has been requested to grant a ‘summary judgment’ of the case.

Such a judgment is given by a court without a trial, when there is no genuine dispute about the essential facts of the case, allowing for a swift resolution based on the legal merits.

Jindal had described the rape allegations as ‘false and baseless,’ and promised to extend his full cooperation to law enforcement agencies. The FIR against the billionaire was under sections 376 (rape), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).