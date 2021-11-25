Jump in bank accounts operated by women: NFHS survey

There has been significant progress with respect to women operating bank accounts, from 53 per cent to 79 per cent at all-India level, according to findings of phase two of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5).

“Women empowerment indicators portray considerable improvement at all India level and across all the phase-II states/UTs (Union territories). Significant progress has been recorded between NFHS-4 and NFHS-5 with regard to women operating bank accounts from 53% to 79% at all-India level,” the health ministry said in a statement.

More than 70% of women in every state and Union territory surveyed in the second phase have operational bank accounts, it added.

Taking note of the latest development, a finance ministry official said the government is committed to provide financial inclusiveness and support to women, which is a national priority.

“This achievement was accomplished because of the government’s key initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna (PMJDY), which is one of the biggest financial inclusion initiatives in the world, and the Stand Up India Scheme,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

The PMJDY was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2014, and was launched on August 28 that year.

As on August 18, 2021, the number of total PMJDY accounts stood at over 430 million, where 55.47% (238.7 million) Jan Dhan account holders were women and 66.69% (287 million) Jan Dhan accounts were in rural and semi-urban areas, the official said.

Similarly, Stand-Up India Scheme, which was launched on April 5, 2016, to promote entrepreneurship at grass root level for economic empowerment and job creation, has more than 81% (91,109 accounts) with a sanctioned amount of ₹20,749 crore belonging to women entrepreneurs. The objective of this scheme is to facilitate bank loans between ₹10 lakh and ₹1 crore to at least one Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) borrower and at least one woman borrower per bank branch of SCBs (scheduled commercial banks) for setting up a greenfield enterprise.

The government on Wednesday released factsheets of key indicators on population, reproductive and child health, family welfare, nutrition and others for India as well as 14 states and union territories, clubbed under phase two, of the 2019-21 NFHS-5.

The states and UTs which were surveyed in this phase were Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, NCT of Delhi, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the statement said.

The NFHS-5 survey work has been conducted in around 6.1 lakh sample households from 707 districts (as on March, 2017) of the country.

