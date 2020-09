Junior railway minister Suresh Angadi dies due to Covid-19

india

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 21:26 IST

Minister of State for railways, Suresh Angadi, died due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Wednesday. He was 65.

I remember the ever smiling Angadi-ji. Very pained at hearing this sad news. https://t.co/BtZ2bUXmqe — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 23, 2020

The minister had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 11. He was later admitted to AIIMS trauma centre in New Delhi.

After his samples showed presence of Sars-CoV-2 virus, Angadi had urged the people who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.