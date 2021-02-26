Just a trailer: Letter in car carrying explosives near Mukesh Ambani's house

A handwritten letter in 'broken English' threatening Mukesh Ambani and his wife Neeta Ambani was found in the car laden with explosives found near the residence of the industrialist on Thursday, news agency ANI reported on Friday. The green Scorpio with around 20 gelatin sticks was found abandoned on Carmichael Road in Mumbai’s posh Pedder Road area late on Thursday. The SUV had a wrong number plate and was found about 600 metres away from Ambani’s house on Altamount Road.

"A letter was also found in the car with the explosives near Antilia. The handwritten letter was in broken English with grammatical mistakes and was addressed to Mukesh and Neeta Ambani. It is basically a threat letter calling the planted explosives a 'trailer' and a warning to return with more preparations to assassinate the whole family later," ANI quoted the source as saying.

Mumbai Police deployed its personnel outside Ambani's house after the explosives were found in the area on Thursday. The police also called in the bomb squad after the police control room was informed about the vehicle.

Also watch: Explosives found in car near Mukesh Ambani’s house, security increased





“Two explosive detector Labrador dogs of BDDS - Oscar and Moti - detected suspicious explosives and alerted their handlers. The bomb squad personnel were then called in who scanned the articles found in the vehicle and identified them to be gelatin. The same was taken out safely and taken to a safe place following standard procedures. In all 20 gelatin sticks were found,” a police officer said on Thursday.

Officials said that the person, who parked the car at the spot at around 1am on Thursday, has been captured on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera of a nearby general store. The police will enhance the quality of the CCTV footage to identify the suspect, the second officer said. He said the number plate may have been of a car that belongs to Ambani’s security detail. HT could not independently verify this.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh released a statement on Thursday, saying the Mumbai Police’s crime branch will investigate the case. “It has been taken very seriously and the police will unearth the plot and nab the people behind it,” minister of state for home Shambhuraj Desai said. "Since the investigation is underway, it would not be appropriate to speak more on it. If need be, there will be additional security cover given to the Ambani family," Desai added.

Mumbai Police later filed a first information report or an FIR in connection with the seizure of the vehicle.

(With agency inputs))

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON