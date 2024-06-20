‘Just because Rahul Gandhi failed…': BJP's counter to Cong on NEET, UGC-NET row

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday hit out at Rahul Gandhi over the Congress leader's remarks on the NEET controversy and the cancellation of UGC-NET examination. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference at the AICC headquarters on Thursday.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)

“ Just because Rahul Gandhi failed for the 3rd time doesn't mean that he can abuse the youth of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh...he said that Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are epicentres (of paper leaks),” BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said at a press conference.

If you have some issue with an exam, you can point out its shortcomings but just because you have some personal issues with PM Modi, you make such big allegation against the youth of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat...if there is an epicentre for paper leak in the country, it was Congress' and Ashok Gehlot's govt in Rajasthan," the BJP leader added.



While asserting that the Centre will not allow any injustice to the students, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi said,"The government is fully alert and sensitive over NEET exam. Govt is determined, and won't let any injustice happen to lakhs of students...strict action will be taken against those who are responsible for this."



“Rahul Gandhi has nothing to do with the future of lakhs of students, he just wants to play his politics on this topic. In Rajasthan, paper leak happened but Rahul Gandhi did not utter a word on it,” he added.



The BJP's remarks come after Rahul Gandhi at a press conference alleged that the educational institutions in India have been captured by the BJP and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of facilitating it.



“It was being said Prime Minister Modi stopped the Ukraine-Russia War and Israel-Gaza war, but he is either not able to stop exam paper leaks or doesn't want to,” Gandhi said at a briefing.



"There has been an expansion of idea of Vyapam to rest of country," he said while referring to the Vyapam examination and recruitment scam in Madhya Pradesh.



A massive controversy has erupted on the medical entrance examination NEET over alleged irregularities, with the issue now before the Supreme Court.



On Wednesday night, the Union education ministry ordered the cancellation of the UGC-NET following inputs that the exam's integrity may have been compromised, and handed over the matter to the CBI for an investigation.



(With agency inputs)