News / India News / ‘Just looking like a wow’: CM Himanta shares pics of Kolia Bhomora Setu in Assam

‘Just looking like a wow’: CM Himanta shares pics of Kolia Bhomora Setu in Assam

BySreelakshmi B
Nov 12, 2023 03:20 PM IST

Built over the Brahmaputra river in Assam in 1987, the Kolia Bhomora Setu connects Tezpur in Sonitpur with Kaliabor in Nagaon.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has recently joined the ‘just looking like a wow’ parade on social media. In a series of posts on X, the chief minister shared the photos of the Kolia Bhomora Setu in Assam's Tezpur and captioned his post, “So beautiful, So Elegant, Just Looking Like a WOW!”

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (HT File)
“What a majestic view! The mighty Himalayas visible on a winter morning from Kolia Bhomora Setu,Tezpur… Low AQI & a pollution-free environment enable this crystal clear view, captured by Gautam Deka, of the magnificent mountain range located near the Arunachal-Tibet border,” he added further.

Built over the Brahmaputra river in 1987, the Kolia Bhomora Setu connects Tezpur in Sonitpur district on the northern bank with Kaliabor in Nagaon district on the south bank of the river. The bridge bears the name of the Assamese General, Kalia Bhomora Phukan.

The ‘Just looking like a wow’ trend on social media

Instagram Reels showcasing the 'just looking like a wow' audio have flooded social media, with even ministers joining the trend. Earlier Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along also embraced the viral trend. “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow. Maza aa gaya (Enjoyed it),” wrote Temjen Imna along with a video of him getting his neck and legs adjusted by a chiropractor.

The video has accumulated over 1.6 lakh views since being shared, and the numbers are still increasing.

Similarly, the Ministry of Railways too recently joined the bandwagon and used the viral phrase to describe mesmerising pictures of Vande Bharat trains. “Blue and tangerine #VandeBharatExpress So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow! Location: Vellayil Station in Thiruvananthapuram- Kasaragod section of Kerala,” read the caption written alongside the pictures shared by the Ministry of Railways on X.

