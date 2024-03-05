Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who resigned as Calcutta HC judge, to join BJP

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who resigned as a judge of Calcutta High Court on Tuesday morning, announced his plan to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, former judge of Calcutta high court.

“Maybe on 7th (March) in the afternoon. There is a tentative program, when I will join BJP,” the former Calcutta high court judge said at a press conference.

Gangopadhyay sent his resignation letter earlier today to President Droupadi Murmu with copies to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and the Chief Justice of the Calcutta high court TS Sivagnanam.

He had hinted at joining politics, saying it was his conscience calling.

"For the last two or more years I have been dealing with some matters, especially education matters, regarding which a huge corruption has been discovered and unearthed. A large number of important persons in the education sector of this government are now languishing in jail, under trial," Gangopadhyay told ANI.

(This is breaking news…please check back for updates)