Justice G Narendar takes oath as chief justice of Uttarakhand high court

Dehradun: Justice Guhanathan Narendar took over as chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court on Thursday. Justice Guhanathan Narendar greets Uttarakhand governor Singh after taking oath as the chief justice on Thursday (ANI)

Uttarakhand governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd) administered the oath of office to justice Narendar, who was previously a judge in the Andhra Pradesh high court. The notification elevating justice Narendar as the chief justice was issued on December 23.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and top government officials attended the ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan.

Justice Narendar succeeds justice Ritu Bahri, who was appointed as chief justice on February 2 this year and retired on October 10.

The recommendation for justice Narendar’s elevation was made on September 24 by the collegium led by former Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud.

Also Read: Justice Manmohan takes oath as Supreme Court judge

Justice Narendar was first elevated to the bench of the Karnataka high court in January 2015 and was transferred to the Andhra Pradesh high court in October of the same year. He is the senior-most judge in his parent high court.

Born on January 10, 1964, justice Narendar enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu in August 1989. He practised at the High Court of Judicature at Madras from 1989 to 1992 and began independent practice in January 1996.

In 2000, when the state of Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh, the Uttarakhand high court was established in Nainital, with justice Ashok A. Desai serving as its first chief justice.