Justice S Muralidhar, whose transfer stirred debate, bids adieu to Delhi HC

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 16:31 IST

Justice S Muralidhar on Thursday received a heartwarming farewell by the Delhi High Court Bar Association.

In a rousing speech during the ceremony, Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel described Muralidhar as “Kohinoor” and said that the association loses the most “eminent judge” today.

Justice Muralidhar’s transfer, over his remarks during a hearing on the Delhi violence, had stirred debate.

Muralidhar has been transferred from the Delhi High Court to the Punjab & Haryana High Court.

The decision to have the case on Delhi violence in High Court transfer from his bench to a bench headed by Chief Justice DN Patel also raked controversy.

The central government notified the Muralidhar’s transfer to the Punjab & Haryana High Court last month.

The petition by Harsh Mander seeking court’s intervention in the Delhi violence was heard by Justice Muralidhar last month wherein he made strong remarks against Delhi Police for not registering FIRs for hate speech against some BJP leaders.