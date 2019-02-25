Justice Sanjiv Khanna rescues from hearing 1984 riots convict Sajjan Kumar’s appeal

Supreme Court judge justice Sanjiv Khanna on Monday recused himself from hearing former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar’s appeal against his conviction and sentence in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Justice Khanna was the part of the top court’s bench, which was hearing the case. He had dismissed his bail in the Delhi High Court in 2015 in connection with the case.

The matter will now be listed before another bench of the Supreme Court for a detailed hearing in the case, ANI reported.

Kumar had surrendered in a local court in Delhi on December 31 to serve a life sentence for killing five people of the same family in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea for an extension of time till January 30 to surrender to start his sentence.

The riots broke out after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984, by her two Sikh bodyguards.

