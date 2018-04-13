Justice will be delivered in Kathua, Unnao rape cases, promises Rajnath Singh

Terming the rape and murder of the 8-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district “deeply unfortunate and shameful”, Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said that there must be justice for the family of the victim.

He also said that there will be “justice” in the Unnao case, in which a BJP legislator has been accused of rape.

“What has happened in Kathua is sad. It is shameful. Anyone belonging to any religion, community cannot but condemn the incident. The family must get justice,” Singh said in an interview.

Singh, the highest ranking minister in the Narendra Modi government, is the seniormost political figure from the ruling BJP to speak specifically on the Kathua rape case.

His comments come even as leaders of the party in Jammu and Kashmir have been accused of speaking up on behalf of the alleged culprits. When asked about them, Singh said, “No one, no one, can defend it. No one should politicise an incident of this nature. I have told people in the party to normalise the situation.”

Singh, who met J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti earlier this week, discussed Kathua and the subsequent developments with her. He said, “I have spoken to the CM and said that the situation should get normalised.”

When asked about demands that the Prime Minister speak on the issue, Singh said, “We are all talking about it. We are condemning it. There is no need to expect the PM to react on every issue.” On the demand by certain BJP leaders in the state that the probe be handed over to CBI, Singh said, “The Centre can’t intervene in this. The state government has to decide. It has to recommend.”

Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public function said that crimes against women will not go unpunished.

Singh also said the UP government’s decision to request and hand over the Unnao case to the CBI is“proof” of its intent.

“I don’t think there is any scope for debate on it anymore. There is no ambiguity or doubt about the intent of the UP government. They would not have handed it over to the CBI otherwise. The intent is to punish the guilty.”

When asked about the perception that the BJP was defending its MLA and there was a delay in handing the case over, Singh said, “The UP government has set up a committee to see if there was any error.” Singh reiterated that there will be justice in the Unnao case.