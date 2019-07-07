Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns as Cong gen secy over party’s defeat in LS polls

Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday resigned from his post over party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. His resignation follows party’s Mumbai unit chief Milind Deora, who resigned from his post earlier in the day.

“Accepting the people’s verdict and taking accountability, I had submitted my resignation as General Secretary of AICC to Shri @RahulGandhi. I thank him for entrusting me with this responsibility and for giving me the opportunity to serve our party,” tweeted Scindia on Sunday evening.

Rahul Gandhi resigned as Congress president at a CWC meeting on May 25, two days after results of the Lok Sabha elections were declared. Last week, Rahul Gandhi made his farewell note to the Congress party public.

“It would be unjust to hold others accountable, but ignore my own responsibility as President of the party,” Gandhi, who succeeded his mother Sonia as the party president in December 2017, wrote in the signed note he posted on Twitter.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was made in charge of western Uttar Pradesh, lost his own Guna seat from Madhya Paradesh in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls. In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress could win only one seat out of 80. Rahul Gandhi lost Amethi to BJP’s Smriti Irani. However, Rahul went on to win from Wayanad in Kerala.

Gandhi signalled that he wasn’t going to be the only one without a leadership role when the exercise of rebuilding the party starts. “Rebuilding the party requires hard decisions and numerous people will have to be made accountable for the failure of 2019,” he said in his 4-page farewell note.

Gandhi also took a sharp dig at his party colleagues for the electoral drubbing the Congress received, saying he had stood completely alone in the fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS).

“I personally fought the Prime Minister, the RSS and the institutions they have captured with all my being. I fought because I love India. And I fought to defend the ideals India was built upon. At times, I stood completely alone and am extremely proud of it,” he wrote.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 16:43 IST