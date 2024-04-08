 K Kavitha's interim bail plea dismissed by Delhi court in excise policy case | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
K Kavitha's interim bail plea dismissed by Delhi court in excise policy case

ByHT News Desk
Apr 08, 2024 10:34 AM IST

The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Monday dismissed the interim bail application moved by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in the money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

BRS leader K Kavitha being taken to Rouse Avenue court at the end of her Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in Delhi excise policy money laundering case in New Delhi. (ANI)
BRS leader K Kavitha being taken to Rouse Avenue court at the end of her Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in Delhi excise policy money laundering case in New Delhi. (ANI)

K Kavitha's regular bail application is pending before the court and is listed for hearing the arguments on April 20.

K Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15.

Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has been accused of being a key member of the "South Group", which allegedly paid the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi kickbacks of 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in Delhi. She was sent to 14-day judicial custody last Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / K Kavitha's interim bail plea dismissed by Delhi court in excise policy case
