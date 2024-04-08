K Kavitha's interim bail plea dismissed by Delhi court in excise policy case
The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Monday dismissed the interim bail application moved by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in the money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.
K Kavitha's regular bail application is pending before the court and is listed for hearing the arguments on April 20.
K Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15.
Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has been accused of being a key member of the "South Group", which allegedly paid the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi kickbacks of ₹100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in Delhi. She was sent to 14-day judicial custody last Tuesday.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
