Kaliganj 2026: Sabina Yasmin enters fray after daughter's death

Sabina Yasmin is contesting the election from Kaliganj in Nadia district as a Left Front candidate, entering politics following a deeply personal tragedy. Her nine-year-old daughter, Tamanna Khatun, died in July 2025 when crude bombs were allegedly thrown during celebrations linked to bypoll results in the area. Sabina Yasmin, interacts with people during an election campaign ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Election, in Nadia district. (PTI)

Since then, Yasmin has positioned her political journey around the demand for accountability and justice for her daughter’s death. She has repeatedly stated that her fight is not only personal but also reflects larger concerns about political violence in West Bengal.

Her candidature has brought her into a broader political conversation where grief and electoral politics intersect. Yasmin has publicly stated that her primary objective is to ensure justice for her daughter and to prevent similar incidents from happening to other families in the state.

She has also drawn parallels between her struggle and that of Ratna Debnath, the BJP candidate from Panihati and mother of an RG Kar Medical College victim, saying that while their political affiliations differ, their underlying fight is the same. Both women have, however, blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress leadership for failures linked to the incidents that led to their losses