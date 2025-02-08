Ramesh Bidhuri takes lead from Kalkaji assembly seat against CM Atishi, show early trends

Former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who has been fielded from Kalkaji assembly constituency against Delhi chief minister Atishi Kalkaji was leading from the seat, early trends showed on Saturday. Ramesh Bidhuri, BJP's Candidate from Kalkaji constituency, comes out after attending a meeting of all BJP candidates before counting of votes (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

Ramesh Bidhuri is a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader. He has been a Member of Parliament for the South Delhi constituency twice. He has also been a Delhi MLA thrice.

Ramesh Bidhuri was born in 1961. He has been in active politics since 1993. He served as the district president of the BJP between 1997 and 2003. He also served as the vice president of Delhi BJP between 2003 and 2008.

He had been the BJP MLA from Tughlakabad thrice. This time, however, the party fielded him in Kalkaji against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.

Ramesh Bidhuri vs Atishi

Ramesh Bidhuri stoked several controversies in the run-up to the Delhi assembly election.

He had compared Atishi with a deer.

"The people of Delhi are suffering in the streets of Delhi... Look at the condition of the streets... In the last four years, Atishi never came to meet the people and now when the elections are here, she is roaming the streets of Delhi like a deer runs in the forest," he had said during campaigning.

Ramesh Bidhuri also questioned Atishi for 'changing' her surname.

“This Marlena (surname used earlier by Atishi) became Singh and changed the name. Kejriwal swore over his children not to go with the corrupt Congress, and Marlena changed father. Earlier, she was Marlena, now she has become Singh. This is their character,” Bidhuri said at an election rally in Delhi's Rohini on January 6.

Atishi had won the Kalkaji seat in the 2020 Delhi assembly election. The Congress has fielded Alka Lamba.