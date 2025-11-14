Edit Profile
    Kalyanpur, Motihari , Hilsa election results | Live updates

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 14, 2025 7:00:36 AM IST

    Live updates on election results for Kalyanpur, Motihari , Hilsa seats in Bihar. Track vote counting trends announced by the Election Commission for these seats in the Bihar assembly elections.

    Counting begins in Motihari, one of the constituencies that witnessed major voter deletions after the SIR update.

    The Election Commission is announcing results for Kalyanpur, Motihari and Hilsaassembly seats in Bihar today. These constituencies are part of the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly for which counting of votes is underway. Polling for the Bihar assembly elections 2025 was held in November in two phases. The elections come amid a politically charged atmosphere with chief minister Nitish Kumar trying to retain his power amid a growing challenge from the opposition.

    In the previous 2020 assembly elections, the NDA — led by the BJP and JD(U) — had narrowly retained power with 125 seats, just above the majority mark of 122. This time, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U)-BJP alliance, backed by HAM and other NDA partners, is hoping to secure another term. On the other side, the RJD-Congress-led INDIA bloc, helmed by Tejashwi Yadav, aims to oust the long-serving CM, banking on anti-incumbency and promises of change.

    Also in the mix are the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) of Prashant Kishor, making its debut by contesting all 243 seats, and Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas), which seeks to play kingmaker in case of a close contest.

    Today’s election results, which you can track using this automated live blog, will show how Bihar’s voters have judged these competing claims and alliances in the assembly seats of Kalyanpur, Motihari , Hilsa and the rest of the state.

    Nov 14, 2025 7:00:37 AM IST

    Who won in Kalyanpur, Motihari , Hilsa constituencies in 2020

    In the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, Manoj Kumar Yadav (RJD) won Kalyanpur by a narrow margin of 1,193 votes against Sachindra Pratap Singh (BJP). The contest was among the closest in the state. As Bihar heads into the 2025 polls, both the NDA and the RJD-led INDIA bloc will look to consolidate their bases in East Champaran, a politically active district with multiple swing constituencies. Pramod Kumar (BJP) secured Motihari in 2020 with a comfortable 14,645-vote lead over Om Prakash Chaudhary (RJD). Motihari, a key seat in northern Bihar, often reflects the broader political mood in Champaran.
