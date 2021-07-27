Kamal Haasan, I&B ministry officials to meet House panel today

Actor-director Kamal Haasan and information and broadcasting ministry officials will on Tuesday meet Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor-led Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology in connection with the draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill.

The draft has triggered concerns that some of its proposed provisions could curtail creative freedom.

“To hear the views of the individuals/ stakeholders/ organizations in connection with the examination of the subject ‘Review of functioning of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)’ relating to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in context of the draft ‘Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021’,” the agenda of the panel said.

The panel said it will also hear from the representatives of the ministry.

The ministry, in a background note submitted to the panel earlier this month, said the Shyam Benegal Committee, which tabled its report for amendments to the Cinematograph Act has proposed the Union home ministry could ask for a re-examination of a film by the CBFC.

HT reported this month that the Centre has told the parliamentary panel that the proposed amendments to the Cinematograph Act have been misunderstood and will not mean that the central government will censor content. The ministry officials clarified that the proposed changes seek to allow the government to ask the censor board to reconsider its decision if it violates the law and that the board will take the final call.